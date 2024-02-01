Bangladesh's Shehlina Ahmed receives honorary British award

British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke has presented the insignia of an honorary Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) to Dr Shehlina Ahmed for her contributions to improving healthcare in Bangladesh.
Dr Shehlina, a former employee at the British mission in Dhaka, received the award at a ceremony held at the high commissioner's residence in Dhaka on Wednesday.
She was announced as a recipient of the award in 2022 for her services to health sector development in Bangladesh.
The honorary MBE has been bestowed on her in recognition of her excellent work between 2009-2021 in leading the British government’s efforts to facilitate improvements in Bangladesh's health sector, the high commission said.
Throughout her 13-year career with then UK Department for International Development (DFID) and the British High Commission, Dr Shehlina displayed exceptional commitment to delivering effective UK aid to improve the lives of poor and excluded people in Bangladesh.
“I am pleased to present the award to Dr Shehlina on behalf of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I had the pleasure to work with her in my previous role and witnessed her excellent work," British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke said.
"She has played an exemplary role in helping transform Bangladesh’s health sector and strengthen the ties between our two countries. I congratulate her on receiving this prestigious honorary award.”