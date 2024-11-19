HC sets Jan 12 deadline for probe report on child's death after circumcision

The 5-year-old boy died during a circumcision procedure at United Medical College Hospital in 2023

The High Court has ordered the committee investigating the death of 5-year-old Ayan Ahmed, who died during a circumcision procedure at United Medical College Hospital, to submit its findings by Jan 12.

The bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury issued the order after a hearing on a writ petition on Tuesday.

Advocate ABM Shahjahan Akand, representing the petitioner, said that the High Court formed a new committee comprising health experts and scientists back in February after it deemed the probe report submitted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) unsatisfactory.

“They were asked to submit a report within a month. But they have not submitted any report in the last nine months. We have brought the matter to the court’s attention.”

“When the side representing the state was questioned about this, they said they had contacted the probe committee. But they haven’t submitted a report yet. After the hearing, the court ordered the report to be submitted by Jan 12,” said Akand.

Ayan was admitted to the medical college's hospital for a circumcision procedure on Dec 31, 2022. However, he did not regain consciousness after being administered anaesthesia.

Ayan was subsequently transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan and placed on life support. He passed away on Jan 7, 2023.

His father, Shamim, later started a case at Badda Police Station, alleging medical negligence. Shamim said he suspected there was something wrong with the anaesthetic administered to his son.

The case implicated United Medical College Hospital's anaesthesiologist Syed Sabbir Ahmed, surgeon Tasnuva Mahjabin, an anonymous director and other unidentified employees of the medical college hospital and United Hospital.

Shamim alleged the medical college hospital applied total anaesthesia without the family's permission while United Hospital barred them from taking Ayan to another hospital.

On Jan 9, Akand filed a writ petition seeking Tk 10 million compensation for the family over Ayan’s death. Reports from multiple media outlets were also cited in his petition.

In addition, a supplementary application was filed seeking the cancellation of the hospital’s licence and instructions to not admit new patients.

Ayan's father was subsequently made a plaintiff in the petition, and he demanded Tk 50 million in compensation.

The health secretary and the director general of the DGHS were named among the defendants in the case.