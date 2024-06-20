Two boys die in Moulvibazar and a girl in Netrokona

Three children swept away by flash flooding in Moulvibazar, Netrokona

Two boys aged 17 and 8, and an 8-year-old girl have drowned in floodwaters in Moulvibazar and Netrokona.

The dead are Hridoy Ahmed, 17, and Sadi Ahmed, 8, of Shyamerkona village in Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila and Tora Moni, 8, of Gourakanda village in Netrokona’s Mohanganj Upazila.

Citing villagers, Moulvibazar Sadar Police Station chief Nazrul Islam said Sadi and another child drowned while playing on a banana tree raft in the floodwater next to their house on Thursday afternoon.

Hridoy jumped to the rescue of the two boys and pulled one of them out of the water.

But Hridoy and Sadi were washed away when Hridoy got into the water again to save Sadi.

Their bodies were found later, Nazrul said.

Md Delwar Hossain, chief of Mohanganj Police Station, said Tora fell in the water and went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Her body was recovered on Thursday morning.

Tora Moni’s uncle Foyez Rahman Plabon, convenor of Mohanganj Upazila unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, said: “Everyone needs to keep an eye on small children at this time. I request everyone to be careful so that no other family lose their little ones.”