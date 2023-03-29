Number of people going hungry in Bangladesh has doubled in 6 months: SANEM

Amid high inflation, the number of people going hungry for an entire day has nearly doubled among lower-income groups in the past six months, according to a survey by the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling, or SANEM.

Prof Selim Raihan, executive director of SANEM, presented the findings of the study on how lower-income groups are faring, their income and expenditure at Dhaka’s BRAC Centre on Wednesday.

The survey sampled 200 people from each of the country’s eight divisions between Mar 9 and Mar 18 for a total of 1,600 respondents. Half of those surveyed lived in divisional cities, while the rest were in upazila towns. However, all of them were from lower-income groups. The comparisons were made to information collected six months ago.

The survey asked respondents whether they had to go an entire day without food due to financial pressure or for any other reason. Six months ago, 9.75 percent had responded yes. In the latest survey, that number nearly doubled to 18.19 percent.