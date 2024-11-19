Minhaz Mannan named new shareholder director of Dhaka Stock Exchange

He has been involved in the capital market for more than 35 years

Managing Director of BLI Securities Minhaz Mannan Emon has been elected uncontested as a shareholder director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, or DSE.

The election panel declared him elected as there were no other contenders for the position. The panel had set Dec 10 for the balloting.

The DSE formed an election commission chaired by retired Justice Md Abdus Samad on Oct 16 to conduct election for the vacant position under the DSE board of directors. Justice Samad was a former judge of Bangladesh Supreme Court’s High Court Division.

The other two members of the commission are shareholder representatives of DSE Rafiqul Islam and Dewan Azizur Rahman.

According to the election schedule, nomination papers for the election could be submitted from Nov 12 to Nov 17. Only Minhaz submitted his nomination paper during the period.

Minhaz has been involved in the capital market for more than 35 years.

He did his post-graduation in Management from Dhaka University.

He previously served as a DSE director in 2012 and 2018.