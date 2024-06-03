After 11 days, daughter of MP Anar still doesn’t have a visa to travel to India

She is supposed to go to Kolkata to take part in DNA tests to identify flesh believed to be from her father

Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin, the daughter of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar, and other members of the family are still unable to travel to India because they have yet to receive a visa.

Detectives from Bangladesh and India say that some pieces of flesh had been recovered from the septic tank of the Sanjeeva Gardens apartments in Kolkata’s New Town, where Anar is believed to have been killed. To conduct a DNA test on the flesh and determine whether it belongs to the MP, a blood relative needs to go to Kolkata.

Accordingly, Anar’s daughter Dorin and the MP’s Personal Assistant Abdur Rouf applied to India for a visa on May 22. As of Jun 3, 11 days later, they have yet to receive it.

“We have not got the visa yet,” Rouf said on Sunday night. “We ask them every day. Today [Sunday] they told us to pick up our passports from the special counter from 4pm – 5pm on Monday.”

“They did not inform us whether we had received the visa. They have not told us why there is a delay or whether they will give us a visa.”

“One of MP Anar’s brothers will go to Kolkata with us, but he already has an Indian visa. He is waiting for us so we can go together.”

The Jhenaidah-4 MP went to Kolkata for medical treatment on May 11. According to information provided by detainees during interrogations by law enforcers in both countries, Anar was called to the Sanjeeva Gardens apartment building on May 13. There he was killed, his body chopped up into small pieces, the flesh removed from the bones, mixed with turmeric and then disposed of through the sewage system, a nearby canal, and some other locations.

Three suspects – Amanulla Sayeed aka Shimul Bhuiyana aka Shihab aka Fazal Mohammad Bhuiyan, 56, Tanvir Bhuiyan, 30, and Celesty Rahman, 22, - were detained in Bangladesh based on information provided by Indian detectives.

Police say Akhtaruzzaman aka Shaheen Mia, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin and childhood friend of Anar, masterminded his murder. Anar had gone to visit Shaheen at the flat he had rented in Sanjeeva Gardens on the day he is believed to have been killed.

Jihad, a butcher, was arrested by Kolkata police in connection with the murder and is believed to have helped dispose of the body.

CID said that during their interrogation, Jihad informed them that Shaheen had planned the killing and four other Bangladeshi nationals had acted as accomplices in the murder.

Jihad also led law enforcers to several locations where he said parts of the body had been disposed of, but police were unable to find them. However, a search of the Sanjeeva Gardens septic tank recovered some pieces of flesh believed to be from Anar’s body.

A DNA test is necessary to confirm that the flesh belongs to Anar.