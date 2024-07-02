Police raid four-storey Narayanganj building suspected to be ‘militant den’

The police Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crimes unit is raiding a four-storey building suspected to be a militant den in Narayanganj’s Rupganj Upazila.

They raided the building in the Borpa neighbourhood at 10:30am on Tuesday, said Superintendent of Police Mahfuzul Alam Russel, who is assigned to the CTTC.

“A woman militant was arrested in Cox’s Bazar on Monday. Later, we identified the building based on the information she told us. We’ll enter the building soon,” said Russel.

Narayanganj police arrived at the scene after they were informed that a CTTC team had raided the building because they believed it to be a hideout for militants, said Narayanganj Additional Police Superintendent Chailau Marma.

Details of the operation can be shared following the raid, he said.