    বাংলা

    Shia Muslims in Bangladesh mark Ashura with traditional procession

    Devotees took part in several mourning rituals, including the Tazia procession, to commemorate the martyrdom of the prophet's grandson Imam Hussein

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 July 2023, 10:29 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 10:29 AM

    The Shia Muslim community in Bangladesh is observing Ashura, commemorating the 7th-century martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Imam Hussein with customary fervour and reverence.

    Devotees marked the occasion by participating in a procession known as Tazia, or a replica of the mausoleum of Hussein, on Saturday.

    Clad in black clothes, they walked barefoot from Old Dhaka's Hussaini Dalan Imambara to Dhanmondi's Jigatola to the tune of beating drums and traditional Ashura chants.

    Every year, mourners lead the procession out of the Imambara and march along Dhaka's streets before stopping at a symbolic Karbala ground in Dhanmondi. The procession was scaled back in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Ashura is observed on the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar.

    It marks the climax of the Battle of Karbala in modern-day Iraq when Imam Hussein ibn Ali was slain in 680 AD.

    In years gone by, young men would be seen flogging themselves with sharp objects in a passionate re-enactment of the martyrdom in the Tazia procession. But police imposed a ban on carrying sharp objects and sticks following a militant attack on mourners in 2015.

    RELATED STORIES
    The eternal echoes of Karbala: A tale of sacrifice, faith, and resilience
    How the tale of Karbala inspires my beliefs
    The story of the historic battle, passed down to me by my father, is an integral part of who I am
    Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State.
    Discussion about elections isn't 'interference': US
    A state department official says the US wants Bangladesh to conduct fair and free elections
    Muslims set to embrace Eid-ul-Azha in rain-drenched Bangladesh
    Eid embraced amid rain
    The showers exacerbated the hassles for people visiting cattle markets and those headed home to celebrate the Muslim festival
    BMDC is Bangladesh's sole investigation authority for medical malpractice. Is it willing and equipped to do the job?
    Is BMDC willing and equipped to tackle medical malpractice?
    People with bonafide complaints against medical professionals or hospitals alleged that the agency does not take adequate steps to address malpractice and negligence

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan