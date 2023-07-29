Shia Muslims in Bangladesh mark Ashura with traditional procession

Clad in black clothes, they walked barefoot from Old Dhaka's Hussaini Dalan Imambara to Dhanmondi's Jigatola to the tune of beating drums and traditional Ashura chants.

Every year, mourners lead the procession out of the Imambara and march along Dhaka's streets before stopping at a symbolic Karbala ground in Dhanmondi. The procession was scaled back in recent years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashura is observed on the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram in the Islamic calendar.