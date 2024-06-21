Kolkata police call MP Anar's family members for DNA tests

The DNA tests will confirm if dismembered body parts were MP Anar’s

Kolkata police have contacted the family members of Anwarul Azim Anar for DNA tests to confirm if mortal remains found in the West Bengal capital are those of the Jhenaidah-4 MP.

They also contacted the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Anar’s aide Abdur Rouf said on Friday.

“The DB police have told us that they will apply for government orders (GO) on Sunday so the family can travel abroad. They will then decide when and how the family will go," said Rouf.

MP Anar's daughter Mumtarin Ferdoush Dorin and Rouf applied for visas at the Indian High Commission and got it 12 days later on Jun 3.

A brother of MP Anar is also scheduled to go to the West Bengal capital with them, according to the family.

He has an Indian visa, but he is waiting for the others to travel together.

Anar, a three-time MP from Jhenaidah-4 and president of the Kaliganj Upazila unit of the Awami League, went to India for medical treatment on May 11. He was killed on May 13 after being called to a flat in the Sanjeeva Gardens apartment complex in Kolkata.

According to the arrestees, his body was dismembered after his murder. The police raided several locations looking for the scattered body parts with a butcher named Jihad, who was arrested by Kolkata police in connection with the murder.

Later, on May 28, several kilograms of flesh cut into pieces were recovered from the septic tank of Sanjeeva Gardens. The detective branch of police of the two countries have reasons to believe they could be the remains of MP Anar.

Besides the flesh, some bones were also recovered from a reservoir. Police also believe that the bones belong to MP Anar. MP Anar's family members have been called upon by the Kolkata police for DNA tests to confirm if the dismembered body parts are of Anar.

Anar's daughter Dorin filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on May 22, alleging that her father was 'abducted with intent to murder,' but no one was named in that case.

Police have arrested five people, including two leaders of the Jhenaidah Awami League, over the case.

The arrestees are Jhenaidah District Awami League General Secretary Shaidul Karim Mintu, Social Welfare Secretary Kazi Kamal Ahmed Babu, extremist leader Amanulla aka Shimul Bhuiyan, Tanvir Bhuiyan and Celesty Rahman, aka Shilasti Rahman.

According to police, Shimul, Tanvir, and Celesty were present at the murder scene of MP Anar.

Police say Akhtaruzzaman, aka Shaheen Mia, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin and childhood friend of Anar, masterminded the murder and fled to the US after the incident.