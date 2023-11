At least seven people have been killed in a collision between a bus and an autorickshaw in Chattogram's Hathazari Upazila.

The incident occurred around 11:45 am on Tuesday in the upazila's Chariya area along the Chattogram-Khagrachhari road, according to Md Moniruzzaman, chief of Hathazari Police Station.

Authorities could not immediately identify the victims.

Moniruzzaman said details about the incident would be revealed later.