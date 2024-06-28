Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 28, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

3 die as Chattogram market catches fire

At least four people fell severely sick on the fifth floor of the building as smoke from the fire billowed up

3 die in Chattogram market fire

Chattogram Bureau

bdnews24.com

Published : 28 Jun 2024, 11:10 AM

Updated : 28 Jun 2024, 11:10 AM

Related Stories
CID busts sex trafficking ring targeting women
CID busts sex trafficking ring targeting women
Rohingya boats in Naf river amid Myanmar fighting
Rohingya boats in Naf river amid Myanmar fighting
Escaped inmate is son of Kahalu mayor
Escaped inmate is son of Kahalu mayor
Sadeeq Agro faces action for encroachment
Sadeeq Agro faces action for encroachment
Read More
Iran begins voting in presidential election
Iran begins voting in presidential election
Bodies of 2 missing children found in Chandpur pond
Bodies of 2 missing children found in Chandpur pond
Fujifilm once struggled to sell, now, it can't keep up with demand
Fujifilm once struggled to sell, now, it can't keep up with demand
Gross reserves stand at $27.15bn in latest count
Gross reserves stand at $27.15bn in latest count
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More