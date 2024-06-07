Man killed in Jashore, family claims it was over 'election feud'

Police say multiple teams are working to apprehend those involved in the incident

A young man has allegedly been shot dead by political rivals in Jashore Sadar Upazila.

The incident took place in the Bahadurpur Tetultala area of Noapara Union late on Thursday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police Jewel Imran.

The deceased, 35-year-old Ali Hossain, was the son of Rahmat Ali from Bahadurpur. Police have recovered his body and sent it to the Jashore General Hospital morgue.

Rahmat said his son was killed over tensions surrounding the Upazila Parishad election.

“My son was a supporter of the motorcycle symbol candidate Tauhidul Islam Chakladar Fontu in the Sadar Upazila Parishad election,” he said.

“He had an ongoing feud with the Nawab Member group, who are supporters of the horse symbol candidate, Anwar Hossain Bipul. This is why he was killed.”

ASP Jewel said, "Initially, it appears that the murder took place over a land dispute with the locals.”

"We will investigate whether there are any issues related to the Upazila elections."

The police officer added that multiple police teams are working to apprehend those involved in the incident.