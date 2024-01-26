Tetulia shivers as mercury dips to 5.8C, season's lowest in Bangladesh

Residents of Panchagarh's Tetulia woke up to the chilliest morning of the season as a mid-winter cold snap continues to sweep over parts of Bangladesh.

On Friday, the mercury plunged to 5.8 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, eclipsing the previous lowest temperature of 6.6 degrees Celcius recorded in Chuadanga and Sirajganj three days ago, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

In Dhaka, the lowest recorded temperature in the last 24 hours was 15.4 degrees Celsius.