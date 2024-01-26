    বাংলা

    Tetulia shivers as mercury dips to 5.8C, season's lowest in Bangladesh

    A cold wave affecting swaths of the country is set to persist for at least two more days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 07:37 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 07:37 AM

    Residents of Panchagarh's Tetulia woke up to the chilliest morning of the season as a mid-winter cold snap continues to sweep over parts of Bangladesh.

    On Friday, the mercury plunged to 5.8 degrees Celsius in Tetulia, eclipsing the previous lowest temperature of 6.6 degrees Celcius recorded in Chuadanga and Sirajganj three days ago, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

    In Dhaka, the lowest recorded temperature in the last 24 hours was 15.4 degrees Celsius.

    “A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over parts of Chuadanga district, and Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions. The cold wave is likely to persist for two more days," said meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque.

    The BMD considers temperatures below 6 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country to be a severe cold wave. Temperatures between 6-8 degrees Celsius are classified as a moderate cold wave, while temperatures between 8-10 degrees Celsius are considered a mild cold wave.

    Looking ahead, the BMD forecasts drizzles in some parts of the country from Jan 31 to Feb 2.

    The weather is expected to be sunnier in the coming days, pushing up the temperature and reducing the intensity of the cold wave in some parts, according to Nazmul.

    There could be a slight drop in daytime temperatures while nighttime temperatures are likely to drop 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, according to the BMD.

    Dhaka's lowest recorded temperature was 9.5 degrees Celsius on Jan 8, 2018. On the same day, Panchagarh's Tentulia experienced the country's all-time lowest temperature at 2.6 degrees Celsius.

    Other notable low temperatures include 4.5 degrees Celsius in Jashore on Jan 12, 2011, 3.2 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur on Jan 9, 2013, and a pre-independence record of 2.8 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal in 1968.

