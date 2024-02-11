    বাংলা

    Female colleague accuses BSMMU professor of sexual harassment

    The female doctor files a case at Shahbagh Police Station

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Feb 2024, 06:40 PM
    Updated : 10 Feb 2024, 06:40 PM

    A female doctor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has brought charges of sexual harassment and fraud against a professor of the same institution in Dhaka.

    The doctor started a case against the professor under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act  on Thursday night, Shahbagh Police Station chief Mostajirur Rahman said on Saturday.

    Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam, an additional deputy commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were investigating the charges “with importance”.

    “The professor will be arrested if we find the allegations to be true and if there is any chance of him fleeing.”

    The female doctor, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the lone medical university of Bangladesh, said she became acquainted with the professor since they work in the same hospital.

    The professor then offered her to become a partner in a private hospital project and took Tk 2 million from her.

    When she met the professor in his room one day, the professor hugged him and took pictures, the female doctor said in the case.

    The professor allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to send the photos to her family and publicise those on social media.

    He hit her when she barred him from touching her in a room of the hospital on Jan 25, according to the charges.

    The female doctor said she remained silent out of fear of losing her job and facing social ignominy.

    Efforts by bdnews24.com to reach the professor for comments failed.

