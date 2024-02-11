Female colleague accuses BSMMU professor of sexual harassment

A female doctor at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has brought charges of sexual harassment and fraud against a professor of the same institution in Dhaka.

The doctor started a case against the professor under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on Thursday night, Shahbagh Police Station chief Mostajirur Rahman said on Saturday.

Shah Alam Md Akhtarul Islam, an additional deputy commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were investigating the charges “with importance”.

“The professor will be arrested if we find the allegations to be true and if there is any chance of him fleeing.”

The female doctor, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the lone medical university of Bangladesh, said she became acquainted with the professor since they work in the same hospital.

The professor then offered her to become a partner in a private hospital project and took Tk 2 million from her.