    Fallen tree in Brahmanbaria snaps Dhaka’s rail links with Sylhet, Chattogram for 2 hours

    Two trains were stranded in Brahmanbaria and Kishoreganj

    Brahmanbaria Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 02:45 PM
    Updated : 17 Nov 2023, 02:45 PM

    An uprooted tree felled on the railway tracks in Brahmanbaria’s Sadar Upazila has caused a two-hour suspension of Dhaka’s rail communications with Sylhet, Chattogram and Noakhali.

    The incident occurred in the Kalisima area around 7pm on Friday, forcing a halt on operations in Bangladesh Railway’s eastern zone amid squally weather caused by Cyclone Midhili, said Brahmanbaria Assistant Stationmaster Shakir Zahan.

    Chattogram-bound Subarna Express from Dhaka was stranded at Talshahar Station in Brahmanbaria, and Noakhali-bound Upakul Express was stuck at Bhairab Station in Kishoreganj after the incident.

    Shakir said a rescue team of Bangladesh Railway cleared the tree off the tracks around 9pm, resuming train services in the region.

    The stranded trains later left for their destinations, he said.

