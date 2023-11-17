Fallen tree in Brahmanbaria snaps Dhaka’s rail links with Sylhet, Chattogram for 2 hours

An uprooted tree felled on the railway tracks in Brahmanbaria’s Sadar Upazila has caused a two-hour suspension of Dhaka’s rail communications with Sylhet, Chattogram and Noakhali.
The incident occurred in the Kalisima area around 7pm on Friday, forcing a halt on operations in Bangladesh Railway’s eastern zone amid squally weather caused by Cyclone Midhili, said Brahmanbaria Assistant Stationmaster Shakir Zahan.
Chattogram-bound Subarna Express from Dhaka was stranded at Talshahar Station in Brahmanbaria, and Noakhali-bound Upakul Express was stuck at Bhairab Station in Kishoreganj after the incident.
Shakir said a rescue team of Bangladesh Railway cleared the tree off the tracks around 9pm, resuming train services in the region.
The stranded trains later left for their destinations, he said.