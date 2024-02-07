    বাংলা

    Sunak's letter to Hasina affirms commitment to boosting bilateral relations

    He hopes Bangladesh will progress in both political reconciliation and improving rights and freedoms

    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 05:46 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 05:46 PM

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has written a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, committing to deepen bilateral relations after her party Awami League secured an absolute majority in the parliamentary election.

    “As you embark on a historic fifth term and reflecting Bangladesh’s impressive development gains under your leadership in recent years, I am writing to underline my commitment to strengthen the growing economic and security partnership between our countries and to support Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC status,” the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha quoted Sunak as saying in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart.

    “Our partnership is based on a deep shared history and friendship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties,” the letter read.

    He hopes Bangladesh will progress in both political reconciliation and improving rights and freedoms, according to BSS.

    These principles are fundamental to the Commonwealth family and foster dynamic democratic societies that attract the investment crucial for economic growth, Sunak wrote.

    The British prime minister highlighted the importance of working together on migration, considering it a key part of their bilateral agenda.

    He acknowledged Hasina's support for a sustainable solution to facilitate the return of Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the UK.

    Sunak expressed his hope for finalising this arrangement as part of their broader cooperation.

    “I look forward to working with you to continue to build on and develop still further our countries’ important and historic relationship,” he said.

