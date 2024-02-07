Sunak's letter to Hasina affirms commitment to boosting bilateral relations

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has written a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, committing to deepen bilateral relations after her party Awami League secured an absolute majority in the parliamentary election.

“As you embark on a historic fifth term and reflecting Bangladesh’s impressive development gains under your leadership in recent years, I am writing to underline my commitment to strengthen the growing economic and security partnership between our countries and to support Bangladesh’s graduation from LDC status,” the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha quoted Sunak as saying in a letter to his Bangladesh counterpart.

“Our partnership is based on a deep shared history and friendship, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties,” the letter read.

He hopes Bangladesh will progress in both political reconciliation and improving rights and freedoms, according to BSS.