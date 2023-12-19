Bangladesh begins printing ballot papers after symbols are allotted for general election

The Election Commission has begun printing constituency-specific ballot papers for the 12th parliamentary polls after designating the symbols.
The goal is to finish printing the ballot papers at three government presses by Dec 31, a week before the polls, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at the commission headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.
He mentioned that there are over 40 constituencies where legal cases over candidacies are pending.
The work to print the ballot papers for these constituencies will start once the cases are settled in the High Court.
Ashok said the stamps will be ready by the end of this week.
According to him, the BG Press has been granted Tk 330 million for purchasing papers to print the ballots.
They will print ballots for about 120 million voters.
The symbols for the Jan 7 vote were allotted on Monday after the end of the deadline for withdrawing candidacy.
Nearly 1,900 candidates are vying for the 300 seats up for grabs.