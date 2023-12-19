    বাংলা

    Bangladesh begins printing ballot papers after symbols are allotted for general election

    The BG Press has been granted Tk 330 million for purchasing papers to print the ballots

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 02:38 PM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2023, 02:38 PM

    The Election Commission has begun printing constituency-specific ballot papers for the 12th parliamentary polls after designating the symbols.

    The goal is to finish printing the ballot papers at three government presses by Dec 31, a week before the polls, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at the commission headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

    He mentioned that there are over 40 constituencies where legal cases over candidacies are pending.

    The work to print the ballot papers for these constituencies will start once the cases are settled in the High Court.

    Ashok said the stamps will be ready by the end of this week.

    According to him, the BG Press has been granted Tk 330 million for purchasing papers to print the ballots.

    They will print ballots for about 120 million voters.

    The symbols for the Jan 7 vote were allotted on Monday after the end of the deadline for withdrawing candidacy.

    Nearly 1,900 candidates are vying for the 300 seats up for grabs.

    RELATED STORIES
    Election Commission will send ballot papers to polling stations in the early hours of voting day
    Ballot papers to reach centres in the early hours of poll day
    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal believes this will ensure transparency in the voting centres
    Awami League gives up 26 seats to Jatiya Party, six to 14 Party allies
    Awami League cedes 26 seats to JP, 6 to 14 Party allies
    The ruling party has decided to contest 263 seats in the upcoming parliamentary polls
    EC publishes final list of polling centres for 300 constituencies
    EC publishes final list of polling centres
    The final list of poll centres should be published at least 25 days before the election day, as per the RPO
    Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, US, October 4, 2022.
    Musk says conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will be reinstated on X after poll
    Since Musk's takeover of the platform, it has reinstated previously suspended accounts including that of former US President Donald Trump

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury