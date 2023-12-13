    বাংলা

    Train derails in Gazipur after saboteurs sever tracks

    Several people were injured after the Mohanganj Express went off the tracks, disrupting rail services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 03:24 AM
    Seven carriages of the Mohanganj Express train have derailed after saboteurs severed a section of the Joydebpur-Mymensingh railway line in Gazipur's Bhawal.

    Several people were injured in the incident, which occurred around 4 am on Wednesday, according to Hanif Ali, the Joydebpur railway station master.

    Services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route have been suspended in the wake of the incident.

