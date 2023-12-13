Train derails in Gazipur after saboteurs sever tracks

Seven carriages of the Mohanganj Express train have derailed after saboteurs severed a section of the Joydebpur-Mymensingh railway line in Gazipur's Bhawal.

Several people were injured in the incident, which occurred around 4 am on Wednesday, according to Hanif Ali, the Joydebpur railway station master.

Services on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route have been suspended in the wake of the incident.