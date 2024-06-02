Damage from Cyclone Remal estimated at over Tk 68.80 billion, says State Minister Mohibur Rahman

The cyclone caused extensive loss of property, severely damaged embankments, and set back dredging of the Payra River

The damage caused by Cyclone Remal in 20 districts totals more than Tk 68.80 billion, says State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibbur Rahman.

At a press conference following an inter-ministerial meeting at the Secretariat on Sunday, he said that apart from the loss of property, severely damaged embankments, and set back dredging of the Payra River.

Cyclone Remal hit the southwest coast of Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal on the night of May 26. According to the government count, at least 16 people in various districts including Patuakhali, Satkhira, Bhola, Barisal, Khulna and Chattogram were killed due to the storm surge and collapsing houses and walls.

During the storm, many towns along the coast were submerged due to the tidal surge. Roads, houses, and social establishments were damaged.

The state minister said that the damage in 20 districts had amounted to Tk 68.80 million, but the government still did not have a full account of the situation. The related ministries would submit their reports and a full accounting of the damage will be available by Jun 9.

"We took various steps for disaster preparedness in the past few days. We conducted pre-disaster activities in coordination with all departments of the government.”

The state minister added that silt kicked up by the cyclone had set back the dredging of the Payra River near the port and old embankments had suffered significant damage. Recommendations will be made to the prime minister for the construction of modern embankments, he said.

Highlighting the government's relief activities, the state minister said that so far, Tk 57.5 million in cash, 5,500 tonnes of rice, 9,000 packets of dry food, 200 bundles of sheeted tin, Tk 24.5 million for cattle feed and Tk 24.5 million worth of food for children have been distributed to cyclone victims in 19 districts.

On May 30, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Kalapara in Patuakhali to visit the area affected by the cyclone and distribute relief materials to the victims.

The state minister also announced that relief will be distributed to the flood-affected areas in some districts of the north in addition to the cyclone-affected areas in the south.

Floods have occurred in the Sylhet, Sunamganj and Dinajpur districts for the past few days. Tk 2 million in cash, 500 tonnes of rice, Tk 1 million for cattle feed and Tk 1 million worth of food for children have been distributed to flood victims in the Sylhet district.

Flood victims in Sunamganj have received Tk 1.5 million in cash, Tk 500,000 for cattle feed and Tk 500,000 worth of food for children.

Similarly, the ministry provided Tk 1.5 million in cash, and Tk 300,000 of dry and other food to the Dinajpur district.