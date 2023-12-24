    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to hold medical college admission exam on Feb 9

    The entrance exam for dental colleges will take place on Mar 8

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM

    Bangladesh is set to hold the admission test for government and private medical colleges on Feb 9. Meanwhile, the entrance exam for dental colleges has been scheduled for Mar 8.

    Aspiring candidates can submit their applications for admission to MBBS courses from Jan 11-23, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Sunday. However, no specific application deadline was provided for the dental college entrance test.

    This year, a total of 11,728 seats are available in both public and private medical colleges.

    In an effort to prevent irregularities during the admissions process, the health minister has ordered the closure of medical coaching centres from Jan 9.

    "We seek the cooperation of all departments, including law enforcement. Mobile phones are not permitted in the exam centres, and students will undergo stringent checks before entering exam halls."

