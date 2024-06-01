What lessons Bangladesh has learnt after Cyclone Remal triggered a 'trilogy of disasters'

Unusual April heatwave and early monsoon have exacerbated the damage caused by the deadly cyclone

The unusual April heatwave and an early monsoon from the Bay of Bengal have exacerbated the disaster caused by Remal, the first cyclone of the season, despite its slower wind speed compared with previous storms.

The cyclone’s extensive reach and persistence have magnified its impact, resulting in at least 16 fatalities and substantial damage to property across the coastal districts.

Meteorologists and disaster management experts believe that this ‘trilogy of disasters’ - the combination of severe weather events - offers crucial lessons and guidance for future preparedness.

Bangladesh endured a record-breaking 37-day heatwave during April and May, with temperatures soaring to 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Cyclone Remal arrived in the last week of May, exacerbating conditions with prolonged heavy rains and stormy winds due to heightened moisture levels before the official onset of the monsoon.

Mohan Kumar Das, the executive director of the National Oceanographic and Maritime Institute or NAOMI, described this year's cyclone as 'exceptional'.

"Although the wind was slower than previous storms, this cyclone lasted for more than 36 hours," he pointed out. He told bdnews24.com that most of the damage was caused by the tidal surge.

“Locals haven't seen such widespread flooding in the Sundarbans during low tide in the last four decades," he added.

According to the expert, there have been more cyclones in May over the last few decades, with Cyclone Komen in July 2015 being an exception during the monsoon.

The long-term damage caused by Cyclone Sidr in November 2006 and Aila in May 2009 has persisted even after a decade and a half.

Abdullah Harun Chowdhury, a professor at Khulna University's environmental science department, emphasised the importance of coordinated research to evaluate damage and support sustainable development, especially in dam construction, agriculture, and the Sundarbans.

He also explained that cyclones usually form in the Bay of Bengal during April and May, when the sea temperature rises due to the absence of rain.

Such cyclones occur when the average sea temperature exceeds 26 degrees Celsius, he said.

He added that most cyclones in the country occur in May, with Aila hitting on May 25, Yaas on May 25, and Remal on May 26.

"Remal's wind speed was less than half of Sidr’s, which packed winds at up to 260 kilometres per hour. Sidr hit the locality with wind speeds between 223 and 237 kilometres per hour even after crossing the Sundarbans barrier. Remal arrived with winds of 90 to 110 kph, but the damage appears to be extensive."

Professor Abdullah said that Sidr and Aila caused damage over a smaller area due to their smaller diameter of rotation.

In contrast, Remal, with its larger diameter, impacted more areas, he explained.

While Sidr and Aila caused destruction over a shorter period, Remal spun for at least 30 hours.

"During the cyclone's rotation, there were three high tides, which caused a significant tidal surge and resulted in greater damage," he added.

INITIAL DAMAGE OVERVIEW

Mohammad Nazmul Abedin, a joint secretary at the disaster management and relief ministry, said that the death toll from Cyclone Remal has reached 16 so far.

They were killed by tidal surges, collapsing walls and falling trees, or on the way to storm shelters.

Among them, four people died in Pirojpur, three each in Barishal, Patuakhali, and Bhola, and one person each in Chattogram, Khulna, and Satkhira.

>> Remal affected nearly 4.5 million people, completely destroyed 40,338 houses and partially damaged another 133,528.

>> During the storm, 808,510 people sought refuge in more than 9,000 shelters, along with over 4,500 cattle.

>> The cyclone and heavy rains damaged 171,109 hectares of farmland, with saline water entering agricultural lands during high tide.

Kamrul Islam, spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture, said in an initial assessment of the damage on May 26 and May 27 that the agricultural impact of the cyclone was felt in 48 districts.

>> The damage was particularly severe in six coastal districts – Barishal, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Patuakhali, Barguna, and Bhola; four districts in the Khulna Division – Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, and Narail; and three districts in the Chattogram Division – Noakhali, Lakshmipur, and Cox’s Bazar.

>> Dams suffered severe damage, and the fish enclosures were washed away.

>> Around 27 million people in the country were without power as the cyclone caused disruptions in distribution lines, and mobile networks were also affected.

>> As many as 115 wild animals, including 111 deer and four boars, were found dead in the Sundarbans by Friday. During the storm, the tide was nearly 3 to 3.7 metres high.

However, this does not present a complete picture of the damage. Officials have indicated that it will take more time to assess the damage and financial losses.

CLIMATE RESILIENCE MEASURES

AKM Saiful Islam, a professor at the Institute of Water and Flood Management of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, emphasised the need for strong embankments in coastal areas, noting that many existing dams have been damaged.

"The dams are low and have been impacted by cyclones. Erosion has affected the rivers in many places. In addition to embankments, bank protection should be provided in erosion-prone areas," he said.

There are currently 139 dams with a total length of 5,600 kilometres.

Professor Islam said that while 10 dams have been raised to account for sea level and tidal surges, the remaining dams need strengthening.

"It's beneficial to plant trees near dams and in localities and settlements, as trees provide protection," he added.

The expert also recommended increasing the number of cyclone shelters and providing low-interest loans to build two-story permanent houses.

"Bangladesh is heavily impacted by climate change. There is a multi-million dollar fund available from which Bangladesh should receive financial assistance," he said.

Fatima Akter, chairperson of Dhaka University's meteorology department, said: "As the Earth warms up, air instability increases, leading to various types of damage such as increased rainfall, floods, and droughts, which are interconnected due to global warming."

She stressed the importance of raising awareness and taking measures to address such disasters.

"People should have confidence in the alerts to mitigate the impact of natural disasters. It's crucial not only to receive a danger signal but also to understand its implications and know what actions to take during a warning."

"For instance, knowing the potential spread of a tidal surge can help salt farmers, fish farmers, or paddy farmers take precautionary measures," said the meteorology professor.

She also emphasised the importance of planting trees, preserving water bodies, and maintaining sufficient green and open spaces.

Professor ASM Maksud Kamal, from Dhaka University's Department of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience, said: "This time, Cyclone Remal took a unique form with prolonged rainfall, influenced by atmospheric conditions worsened by climate change."

Highlighting the impact of the storm, Kamal, the DU vice-chancellor, said that climate change is accelerating the occurrence of cyclones, dengue outbreaks, and urban heat islands, all of which directly impact production.

"Rising temperatures lead to decreased energy and attention levels among people, resulting in reduced industrial output," he added.