    Sirajganj train derailment snaps Dhaka’s rail links with north and south

    Several trains are stranded with hundreds of passengers

    Sirajganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 May 2023, 01:38 PM
    Updated : 5 May 2023, 01:38 PM

    Two coaches of a freight train have derailed in Sirajganj’s Ullapara, snapping Dhaka’s rail links with the northern and southern districts.

    The accident occurred in the Ullapara Station area around 2 pm on Friday, said Birbal Mandal, an engineer of Bangladesh Railway’s West Zone.

    No casualties were reported in the accident.

    Birbal said the coaches derailed while changing tracks after the unloading of some goods.

    A rescue train would be brought from Pakshi.

    Dhaka-bound Kurigram Express from Kurigram, Chitra Express from Khulna, Maitree Express from Kolkata and Dinajpur-bound Ekata Express were among the trains that were stranded with hundreds of passengers due to the accident,

