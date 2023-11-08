Three policemen removed from duty after trader's death in Narayanganj

Three police officers have been relieved of duty in Narayanganj's Sonargaon Upazila after the death of a local businessman allegedly due to police brutality.

The district's Additional Superintendent of Police Chailau Marma said ASI Ilyas Ahmed and two constables have been withdrawn from their positions and attached to the police lines while allegations against them are being investigated.

Nurul Islam, a poultry trader, died following a police raid on his house in Burumadi's Madhyapara village on Monday.

Subsequently, Nurul's two daughters and relatives alleged that he fell ill and died after being physically assaulted by the police over a demand for a bribe.

But the police claimed that the 55-year-old Nurul suffered a "a panic-induced heart attack after encountering the law enforcers".

When bdnews24.com visited Nurul's home on Tuesday, his daughters declined to discuss their father's death, appearing visibly distraught.

Nurul Islam, a well-known figure in the village, resided in a one-storey brick house in Madhyapara village with his wife after his five daughters were married.