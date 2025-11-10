ACC prosecutes Joy, Putul, Bobby and others for ‘embezzlement’ from CRI funds

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has prosecuted eight people, including Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed Putul and Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby, over alleged embezzlement of Tk 156.86 million from the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), the research wing of the Awami League.

The case, filed on Monday at the ACC’s Integrated District Office, Dhaka-1, also names former finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, former state minister for energy Nasrul Hamid Bipu, former NBR chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, NBR member Rowshan Ara Akter, and CRI Executive Director Shabbir Bin Shams as defendants.

The national anti-graft agency alleges CRI took tax exemption benefits without registration, misappropriated funds, and transferred large amounts through bank accounts, violating the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012.

According to the ACC, CRI received a total of Tk 453.95 million from 23 institutions despite lacking official registration, causing financial loss to the government.

The organisation reported Tk 1.003 billion in income between 2014–15 and 2023–24, but the ACC found “no valid proof” of Tk 204.5 million in expenditure.

The ACC analysis shows Tk 708 million should have been in CRI accounts, but only Tk 551.1 million was found in banks, leaving Tk 156.86 million allegedly misappropriated.

In 2019, CRI trustee Nasrul Hamid applied for tax exemption from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) without registration.

The application was approved by the then NBR chairman Mosharraf, member Rowshan, and former minister Mustafa under SRO No 83-Law/2019, “violating” the Income Tax Ordinance.

The ACC says CRI avoided paying Tk 3.65 million in income tax during 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2022–23, taking advantage of the exemption.

The commission also reviewed 25 bank accounts in CRI’s name, recording Tk 2.47 billion deposited and Tk 1.91 billion withdrawn, resulting in Tk 4.39 billion in “unusual transactions”, which are punishable under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, sections 4(2) and 4(3).

The graft buster brings charges under sections 409/109 of the Penal Code, 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947, and the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012, against the defendants.

The alleged offences cover the period from Dec 30, 2014, to Jul 10, 2024.