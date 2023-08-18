Girl, 5, becomes sixth member of family killed in Keraniganj chemical warehouse fire

The death toll from a fire at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka’s Keraniganj has increased to six with a 5-year-old girl succumbing to her injuries.
Roja Moni died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital on Friday evening.
She had 50 percent of her total body surface area burnt in the devastating fire, said the facility’s resident physician Tarikul Islam.
The others who died in the fire earlier are Roja’s father Sohag Mia, 32, mother Mina Akter, 22, one and a half years old sister Tayeba Akter, aunt Jesmine Akter, 30, and Jesmie’s daughter Tisha, 15.
The adult members of the family worked in the warehouse and lived next to it.
The fire broke out around 4am on Tuesday at Godarbag in Keraniganj, according to Fire Service Control Room officer Khaleda Yasmin.
It took over two hours for six firefighting units to douse the fire on Tuesday morning.
A firefighter was injured while attempting to tame the blaze.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence believes an electric short-circuit sparked the fire fuelled by the chemicals stored at the warehouse.
Keraniganj Fire Service Inspector Md Hanif said the initial report suggested the owner, ‘Tutul’ had no approval to operate the facility.
The local administration formed a five-strong panel to investigate the incident.