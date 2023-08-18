Girl, 5, becomes sixth member of family killed in Keraniganj chemical warehouse fire

The death toll from a fire at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka’s Keraniganj has increased to six with a 5-year-old girl succumbing to her injuries.

Roja Moni died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital on Friday evening.

She had 50 percent of her total body surface area burnt in the devastating fire, said the facility’s resident physician Tarikul Islam.