Chattogram college student wearing headphones is hit by a train and dies

The accident occurred on the Chattogram University shuttle train route in Sholoshahar

A college student walking along the rail tracks in Chattogram while wearing headphones has died after he was hit by a train.

The accident occurred in Sholoshahar on the University of Chittagong shuttle train route on Wednesday, police said.

The student, 19-year-old Ibrahim Uddin Irfan, was an eleventh grader who studied at the Dampara Police Lines Institution School and College. He lived with his family in Sholoshahar's Mayor Lane.

"Witnesses said that Irfan was wearing a pair of headphones and walking along the rail tracks. A Chittagong University shuttle train was coming to Sholashahor from Battoli," said Sub Inspector Khorshed Alam of Chattogram Railway (GRP) Police Station.

The train honked many times but Irfan could not hear it, the police officer said.

"People nearby gestured at him to get off the train tracks but he did not notice them either."