At least 20 others suffer injuries in the incident

Four garment workers die in head-on bus-truck collision in Dhamrai

At least four people have died and 20 others are injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Dhaka’s Dhamrai Upazila.

Three women and a man were killed in the incident, which took place around 10am on Wednesday.

The dead have been identified with single names as Jahangir, 30, Nipa, 25, Khadija, 28, and Jasmine, 26.

Details of their identities were not immediately available, but Dhamrai Police Station chief Monirul Islam said they were workers at a textile factory.

The incident occurred on the Upazila’s Batulia regional road in Sutipara union, he said, citing witnesses.

Monirul said the collision took place between a bus carrying workers from the Graphics Garments factory and a brick-laden truck.

Police and Fire Service personnel began rescue operations after the incident was reported. Four bus passengers died on the spot.

The injured have been sent to local hospitals.

Monirul said the driver of the truck and his assistant fled the scene after the incident.