Two doctors held after another child dies during circumcision in Dhaka

Amid the outcry over the death of 5-year-old Ayan Ahmed, another child has died during a circumcision procedure in Dhaka.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at a diagnostic centre in Malibagh's Chowhdury Para.
The child, 10-year-old Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, was a fourth grader at Motijheel Ideal School and College.
His father Fakhrul Alam, a businessman from Khilgaon, subsequently filed a case at Hatirjheel Police Station, accusing doctors overseeing the procedure of medical negligence.
Police later shut down the diagnostic centre and detained two doctors in connection with the case.
Ahnaf was taken to the JS Diagnostic and Medical Check Up Centre for his circumcision on Tuesday, said Awlad Hossain Mamun, chief of Hatirjheel Police Station.
"After the procedure, Ahnaf initially regained consciousness but soon started vomiting. He then passed away."
Doctors SM Muktadir and Mahbub were later taken in for questioning by the police, he added.
Deputy Commissioner HM Azimul Haque of the DMP Tejgaon Division added that efforts are underway to apprehend the doctor who performed the circumcision.
Previously, on Dec 31, 5-year-old Ayan suffered the same fate after being admitted to the medical college's hospital for a circumcision procedure. However, he did not regain consciousness after being administered anaesthesia.
Ayan was subsequently transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan and placed on life support. He passed away on Jan 7.
Ayan's uncle raised concerns about the procedure, noting that the medical team induced full unconsciousness in Ayan, despite the plan for him to be partially sedated for the circumcision.
The death certificate provided by United Hospital attributed Ayan's death to a combination of cardio-respiratory failure, multiorgan failure, and cardiac arrest.
In the wake of the tragedy, a lawyer filed a writ petition on Jan 9 seeking compensation for Ayan's family.
The public interest litigation also called for the revocation of the medical licences of the doctors involved in Ayan's treatment and sought accountability from the authorities of United Medical College.