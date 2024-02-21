Two doctors held after another child dies during circumcision in Dhaka

Amid the outcry over the death of 5-year-old Ayan Ahmed, another child has died during a circumcision procedure in Dhaka.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a diagnostic centre in Malibagh's Chowhdury Para.

The child, 10-year-old Ahnaf Tahmin Ayham, was a fourth grader at Motijheel Ideal School and College.

His father Fakhrul Alam, a businessman from Khilgaon, subsequently filed a case at Hatirjheel Police Station, accusing doctors overseeing the procedure of medical negligence.

Police later shut down the diagnostic centre and detained two doctors in connection with the case.

Ahnaf was taken to the JS Diagnostic and Medical Check Up Centre for his circumcision on Tuesday, said Awlad Hossain Mamun, chief of Hatirjheel Police Station.

"After the procedure, Ahnaf initially regained consciousness but soon started vomiting. He then passed away."