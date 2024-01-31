RAB arrests teammate’s husband over theft of money, iPhones from cricketer Shorna

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested the husband of a national team colleague over the theft of two iPhones and dollars, worth a combined Tk 550,000, from Bangladeshi cricketer Shorna Akter.
The arrestee, Al Amin Dewan Azan, is the husband of Nuzhat Tania. Both Tania and Shorna live in an apartment at West Raza Bazar in Dhaka. On Monday, Shorna filed a case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station naming Azan as a suspect.
RAB arrested Al Amin Dewan Azan on the case from Dinajpur on Tuesday, said Commander Arafat Islam, chief of RAB-13.
“Shorna’s stolen mobile phone was recovered from Azan, but we are working to retrieve the other stolen objects,” he said.
Shorna and Tania lived in the apartment in West Raza Bazar together alongside two other people, according to the case dossier. Tania got married to Azan 12 days ago.
On Monday, Azan went to their Raza Bazar house after Shorna and Tania left for their practice session at the Tejkuni Para Khelaghar ground, leaving Azan at the apartment.
After some time, Azan went to the practice ground himself and spoke to Shorna. Then he asked for her phone to take photos.
Shorna told him her phone was in the bag she had kept aside. Azan took some photos with it and then left.
After practice ended, Shorna could no longer find her iPhone 13 Pro - worth Tk 118,000 - and iPhone 13 Mini - worth Tk 81,000. She used Tania’s phone to call them and found they were switched off.
When they returned to the apartment, they found the door locked. They broke into the house and found it vandalised.
In addition to the phones, $3,500 from Awarna, and Tania’s birth certificate, chequebook, visa card and Tk 6,000 were stolen, according to the case dossier.