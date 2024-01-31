RAB arrests teammate’s husband over theft of money, iPhones from cricketer Shorna

RAB arrested Al Amin Dewan Azan on the case from Dinajpur on Tuesday, said Commander Arafat Islam, chief of RAB-13.

“Shorna’s stolen mobile phone was recovered from Azan, but we are working to retrieve the other stolen objects,” he said.

Shorna and Tania lived in the apartment in West Raza Bazar together alongside two other people, according to the case dossier. Tania got married to Azan 12 days ago.

On Monday, Azan went to their Raza Bazar house after Shorna and Tania left for their practice session at the Tejkuni Para Khelaghar ground, leaving Azan at the apartment.

After some time, Azan went to the practice ground himself and spoke to Shorna. Then he asked for her phone to take photos.

Shorna told him her phone was in the bag she had kept aside. Azan took some photos with it and then left.