Agencies 'wake up' only when tragedies strike as commercial 'death traps' dot Dhaka

The fire in the FR Tower in Banani four years ago that resulted in 27 fatalities brought to light the serious irregularities in the construction and safety standards of buildings in Dhaka.

The powers that be 'woke up' to the lack of safety in the building, including the addition of unauthorised floors raised beyond the original design plans.

After the Nimtali or Churihatta fire incidents in Old Dhaka, the officialdom said that the warehouses illegally storing chemicals were behind the huge number of deaths.

Such irregularities are reported every time a fire incident causes a tragedy in the 'dungeons of death" masquerading as commercial establishments.