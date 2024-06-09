Dhaka University students protest HC reinstating of freedom fighter quota

‘Don’t use the spirit of the Liberation War to cover up your own incompetence,’ one protester said

A group of Dhaka University students are protesting the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota for Liberation War fighters in government jobs.

They warned of an all-out movement if the quota was not removed by the end of June.

They staged a third consecutive day of protests against the quota on Sunday.

Protesters started out at 11am from the Central Library and then marched around the Arts Building, the Administrative Building, and the entrance road to the Vice Chancellor’s Office before gathering in front of the Raju sculpture.

Protester Abdul Hannan Masud said, “The discrimination of quotas was in place here for a long time. In 2018, through a student movement, we freed student society from it. The court’s decision is discriminatory. Students will not accept it.”

Protester Moazzem Hossain said, “I recently heard the education minister’s remarks in favour of quotas. He is not the students’ education minister. To those in favour of the quotas - don’t use the spirit of the Liberation War to cover up your own incompetence.”

Tamanna Akhtar, another student, said, “Merit is being crushed. As a woman, I say I don’t need any quota.”

“Students dreamed of building a Smart Bangladesh based on merit. In 2024, you are attempting to destroy that dream. We do not accept the High Court’s verdict.”

“The freedom fighters wanted to ensure equality,” said another student named Mirazul Islam Sohan. “Why is there a quota for Bangladesh? Quota seekers should not call into question the contributions of freedom fighters.”

“Our constitution speaks of equality of opportunity. That must be ensured. Give the country to the talented. We will not go home until we claim our rights.”

On Oct 4, 2018, in the face of a student movement, the government issued a circular cancelling the 10 percent quota for women, the 30 percent quota for freedom fighters and the 10 percent district quota for government jobs.

According to the circular issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, the existing quota system for direct recruitment to the posts of ninth grade (previously first class) and 10th to 13th grade (previously second class) was scrapped in favour of a merit-based system.

However, the circular stated that though the quota system for first and second-class jobs was abolished, the quotas will remain in place for third and fourth-class posts.

Seven people including Wahidul Islam – the son of a freedom fighter - filed a writ petition in the High Court in 2021 challenging the validity of that circular. The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat declared the decision to scrap the quota system illegal on Wednesday, reinstating it.

Students have protested at Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University and other places across the country over the High Court’s decision.