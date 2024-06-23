3 children among four dead from drowning in Netrokona

The deaths occurred in three separate incidents in the Purbadhala and Durgapur Upazilas

Three children and a housewife have died from drowning in a pond and two rivers in three separate incidents in Netrokona.

The incidents occurred in the Purbadhala and Durgapur Upazilas, the police said.

The dead have been identified as 8-year-old Md Noman Mia, 7-year-old Md Taskin Mia, 21-year-old Salma Akhtar and a third child identified by a single name as Jahangir.

“Taskin went to visit his grandfather’s house in Panchmargenda village on Saturday,” said Rashedul Islam, chief of Purbadhala Police Station, citing locals. “He and his cousin Noman left home late that afternoon. The family began looking for them when they had not returned for a long time.”

“The floating bodies of Taskin and Noman were seen by locals in the Deiraganga tributary of the Kangsha River near the house around 10:15am on Sunday. Their bodies were then recovered.”

Uttam Chandra Deb, chief of Durgapur Police, said:

“Salma fell into the pond in front of her house around 9:30am as she was washing her face and hands. The family looked for her, found her around 10:45am, and rushed her to the Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty declared her dead.”

Jahangir was visiting his grandfather’s house in the Teri Bazar area of the Durgapur Municipal Town and had gone to bathe in the Someshwari River when he sank into the water, said OC Deb.

“His family members rescued Jahangir from the river and rushed him to the Upazila health complex. There, a doctor on duty declared him dead.”