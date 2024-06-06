Daughter dies by suicide after father’s death in Noakhali

According to ASP Mortaheen Billah, legal action will be taken once an investigation is complete

A teenage girl has died by suicide following the death of her father in Noakhali district.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Mortaheen Billah, the bodies were recovered from Ukil Para, Ward No. 2 of Noakhali Municipality in the late hours of Wednesday.

The deceased are Naresh Chandra Dey, 50, and his daughter Tisha Dey, 19.

The bodies have been sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

According to ASP Mortaheen, Tisha was pursuing her LLB degree in Feni.

“On Tuesday night, Tisha’s parents brought her back to Noakhali after they found out about her affair with a Muslim boy,” said ASP Mortaheen.

According to initial reports, Naresh died of a stroke in the early hours of Wednesday after trying to convince his daughter to leave the boy.

“Tisha’s body was later found hanging from the ceiling following her father’s death,” he added.

“We will take legal action once the investigation is complete.