Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Daughter dies by suicide after father’s death in Noakhali

According to ASP Mortaheen Billah, legal action will be taken once an investigation is complete

Daughter dies by suicide after father’s death in Noakhali

Noakhali Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 04:04 PM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 04:04 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
No increase in tax-free income, but tax slabs to change
No increase in tax-free income, but tax slabs to change
Prices up and down in FY25 budget
Prices up and down in FY25 budget
Wash dirty money by paying 15% tax
Wash dirty money by paying 15% tax
Budget sets tough 6.5% target for inflation
Budget sets tough 6.5% target for inflation
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More