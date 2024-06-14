15 km-long traffic tailback as truck overturns on Dhaka-Tangail Highway

The sacks on the freight truck were scattered across the road after the accident

A freight truck has overturned on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway, causing a traffic jam across a 15-km stretch of the lane heading to the north of Bangladesh.

The accident happened in the Pungli area of Kalihati Upazila on the Bangabandhu Bridge Highway on Friday morning, said Mir Md Sajedur Rahman, chief of the Elenga Highway Police Outpost.

After the accident, there was heavy traffic congestion on the highway. The cargo truck was removed from the road around 8am.

Authorities said that the rush of vehicles headed north was already intense on Thursday.

OC Sajedur said, “After the freight truck overturned, the sacks in the truck were scattered on the road.”

“As a result, the lane headed to north Bangladesh was closed for some time. However, the service lane was open.”

After removing the damaged truck, the police officer said traffic is currently moving along the highway quickly.