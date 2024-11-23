Babu, injured in uprising, en route to Thailand for medical care

He was shot on Jul 20 and is suffering from an infection following two surgeries

Mohammad Babu, who was injured by police fire during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement protests, is on his way to Thailand for advanced medical treatment.

He left for Bangkok on board a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 11am on Saturday. There, he will receive medical care at Vejthani Hospital.

Dr Md Abu Jafor, director general of Health Services, saw him off at the airport.

Babu will be accompanied by his sister Suborna, known by a single name, said Dr Humayun Kabir Himu, assistant professor at the National Institute of Neuro Sciences & Hospital.

On Jul 20, Babu was shot in the Jatrabari area as police attempted to disrupt the protests using helicopters. Babu was shot in the stomach and the bullet pierced his body before leaving his body below the waist. The bullet struck his oesophagus, urinary tract, and hip bone. His left side was left paralysed.

Dr Humayun said Babu was left on the road for nearly six hours after he was shot. Then, his brother-in-law came and rushed him to Mugda Medical College Hospital.

“They performed two surgeries on his stomach at Mugda Medical College. They cut out a large section of his oesophagus, and made a hole in another section to make a path for excretions. However, his condition did not improve and he was transferred to BSMMU [Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University] last September.”

Babu recovered a bit during his stay there, Dr Humayun said. However, part of his oesophagus came out through the newly made hole for excretions one day, which led to an infection in the area and a rapid deterioration of his condition.

“Under the circumstances, the medical board decided to send him abroad. A team of doctors from Thailand came 15 days ago to check on Babu’s condition. They then decided to take him to Thailand. When Health Advisor Nurjahan Begum was informed of the medical board’s decision, she quickly arranged for Babu to be taken to Thailand.”

Dr Mahmudul Hasan, personal officer to the health advisor, said: “At the instructions of the honourable health advisor, we quickly arranged for Babu to be taken abroad. We received his ticket on Friday. He is being taken to Thailand’s Vejthani Hospital.”

Six of those injured during the mass uprising have already been sent abroad for treatment. One of them went abroad through their own means. The Health Services Division says they are in the process of sending more abroad.