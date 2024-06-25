The Hifazat leader has failed to appear in court for hearing

Tribunal issues arrest warrant against Hifazat’s Mamunul Haque in rape case

A Narayanganj tribunal has issued an arrest warrant against Mamunul Haque, a former joint secretary general of Hifazat-e Islam, in a rape case.

Narayanganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nazmul Hoque Shyamol issued the warrant on Tuesday afternoon, according to Public Prosecutor Rakibuddin Ahmed.

Prosecutor Rakib said Mamunul was expected to attend the hearing related to the rape case filed at Sonargaon Police Station. His absence led to the issuance of the warrant.

Sub-Inspector SM Shafiqul Islam is the investigating officer in the case.

Advocate Omar Farooq Nayan, representing Mamunul, said his client was unwell and under medical advice to rest.

The tribunal did not accept their request for an adjournment.

Mamunul previously secured bail in the case on Apr 4.

Amid a debate over his threat to tear down a planned statue of Bangabndhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Mamunul was caught red handed by locals with a woman in a resort in Sonargaon on Apr 3, 2021.

Police arrested Mamunul on Apr 18 and the woman filed the rape case against him on Apr 30.

Mamunul has a total of 41 cases against him.