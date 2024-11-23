“The dead woman had signs of injury from a sharp weapon on her face, hands, and head,” police say

Man ‘hacks mother to death’, turns himself in at police station in Cox’s Bazar

A man has turned himself in to the police after hacking his mother to death when she refused to give him money to spend on drugs.

The incident occurred at 2:30am on Saturday at Barua Para in Ward No. 6 of the Cox’s Bazar municipality, according to Ilias Khan, chief of Cox’s Bazar Sadar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Anowara Begum, the wife of local Niaz Ahmed. The detainee, 28-year-old Mohammad Abid, is her son.

Citing locals, OC Ilias said: “A few days ago, Abid’s father Niaz Ahmed sold off some land. Niaz Ahmed then took that money and went with his wife to his daughter’s home in Chattogram for medical treatment. On Friday, Abid’s mother Anowara Begum returned to Cox’s Bazar from Chattogram.”

“That night, Abid asked his mother for money. But she told him that she wasn’t able to give him any money. He argued with his mother over this. The two of them went to sleep that night after dinner. Then, late at night, Abid hacked his mother to death with a sharp knife.”

The OC said: “After the murder, Abid locked the door to his mother’s bedroom from outside, went to the police station and informed the police that he had hacked his mother to death. Police then arrested him.”

A police team went to the scene in the morning and found the bedroom locked, Ilias said.

“The door was then opened and the body recovered from the bed. The dead woman had signs of injury from a sharp weapon on her face, hands, and head.”

A sharp knife was recovered next to the body, the police official said.

The body has been sent to the Cox’s Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

“Initially, we received information that he killed his mother after she refused to give him money to buy drugs,” Ilias said. “Still, police are working to confirm the true motive for the incident.”