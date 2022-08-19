Hasina says Hindus in Bangladesh need to stop feeling like minorities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Hindus in Bangladesh need to be self-confident instead of feeling like minorities.

Speaking to the leaders of Sri Sri Janmashtami Udjapon Parishad and Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad via video call on Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna, Hasina said people from all religions will have equal rights in the country.

“You [Hindus] have the same rights as I have. So, why should you feel like minorities?”

“You need to think that you are also the citizens of this country with equal civil rights. Never let a sense of inferiority seep into your minds…You need to think you own this country.”