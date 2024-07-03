59 schools inundated by floodwater in Netrokona

Water in the Ubdhakhali River has been flowing 53 cm over the danger level at Kalmakanda Point

The water of the Ubdhakhali River, the main river in Netrokona, has been flowing 53 cm over the danger level at Kalmakanda Point after continuous rain and hill runoff.

Low-lying areas in eight unions in Kalmakanda were flooded. Among them, the Sadar, Pogla, Borokhapon, and Koilati unions saw the most flooding, with water entering households.

The administration is prepared to address the situation if the flood worsens, said Kalmakanda Upazila executive officer Asaduzzaman.

Dozens of primary schools in Netrokona have been flooded.

“Water has entered at least 59 primary schools, hampering their academic activities. In some schools, only a few students were able to attend,” said Netrokona Primary Education Officer Mizanur Rahman Khan.

“There are schools where a single student could not attend, especially during the heavy rain.”

The water level of the Someshwari River is from Wednesday morning to 12 pm. Meanwhile, the water level remained stable in the Ubdhakhali and Kangsha Rivers and rose a little in the Dhanu River.

“Water in the Ubdhakhali River has been flowing 53 cm over the danger level at Kalmakanda Point, while the Kangsha River is flowing 75 cm below the danger level at Zaria Point,” said Md Sarwar Jahan, executive engineer at the Netrokona Water Development Board.

Dhanu River, which flows through a Haor, saw its water flowing 21 centimetres below the danger level at Khaliajuri Point, he said.

Most of the rural roads were submerged in floodwater, causing severe trouble for travellers. Farmers are facing difficulty collecting cattle feed. In some areas, people were facing a dearth of food and pure drinking water.