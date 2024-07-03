Teen boy among two dead in Ukhiya Rohingya camp landslides

The landslides occurred at Balukhali camps No. 8 and 11 due to torrential rains

A man and a teenage boy have died after they were buried by two landslides at Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.

The landslides occurred at Balukhali camp No. 8 and No. 11 early on Wednesday, said Mohammad Shamsu Douza Nayan, the government’s additional commissioner of refugee, relief and repatriation.

The dead are Md Anwar Hossain, 21, a resident of F-1 block at Balukhali camp No. 11, and 13-year-old Sifat from camp No. 8’s block 41.

Nayan said there was intermittent rain that varied from moderate to heavy on Tuesday and intensified further into a heavy downpour in the middle of the night, triggering sudden landslides at the Balukhali camps around 4am.

Two people died after the landslides buried houses, he said.

Meanwhile, more than 100 shelters at Rohingya camp No. 1 East, camp No. 1 west, 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 12 and 20-extension have been affected due to waterlogging following the incessant rain. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

On Jun 19, two Bangladeshi nationals and eight Rohingya died in multiple landslides in Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and their surrounding areas.