Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 12, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Efforts on to arrest Tarique, 15 other fugitive convicts in Aug 21 grenade attack case: Hasina

She also says Interpol has issued red notices for Maulana Tajuddin, Harris Chowdhury, and Ratul Ahmed Babu

Efforts on to arrest Tarique, 15 other fugitive convicts in Aug 2

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Jun 2024, 08:15 PM

Updated : 12 Jun 2024, 08:15 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Movement to gain pace soon, but no rash action: Fakhrul
Movement to gain pace soon, but no rash action: Fakhrul
HC orders committee for prepaid electricity billing probe
HC orders committee for prepaid electricity billing probe
UN says Israel and Hamas committed war crimes
UN says Israel and Hamas committed war crimes
June 12, 2024
June 12, 2024
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More