Efforts on to arrest Tarique, 15 other fugitive convicts in Aug 21 grenade attack case: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said 15 convicts in the Aug 21 grenade attack case, including BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, are on the run and efforts to arrest these fugitives are ongoing.

Responding to a question from ruling party MP Farida Yasmin in parliament on Wednesday, Hasina said Interpol had issued red notices for Maulana Tajuddin, Harris Chowdhury, and Ratul Ahmed Babu.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the Q&A session. As per parliamentary rules, questions tabled are considered read.

The prime minister also said two charge sheets have been filed against 52 individuals in connection with the Aug 21 grenade attack.

Of these, three accused were executed in other cases before the verdict was announced, according to her.

On Oct 10, 2018, the speedy trial tribunal delivered its verdict, sentencing 49 defendants: 19 to death, 19 to life imprisonment, and 11 to various terms of imprisonment.

So far, 34 of the convicted individuals have been arrested.