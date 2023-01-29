Boeing's 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off

Designed in the late 1960s to meet demand for mass travel, the world's first twin-aisle wide body jetliner's nose and upper deck became the world's most luxurious club above the clouds.

But it was in the seemingly endless rows at the back of the new jumbo that the 747 transformed travel.

"This was THE airplane that introduced flying for the middle class in the US," said Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith.

"Prior to the 747 your average family couldn't fly from the US to Europe affordably," Smith told Reuters.

The jumbo also made its mark on global affairs, symbolising war and peace, from America's "Doomsday Plane" nuclear command post to papal visits on chartered 747s nicknamed Shepherd One.

Now, two previously delivered 747s are being fitted to replace US presidential jets known globally as Air Force One.

As a Pan Am flight attendant, Linda Freier served passengers ranging from Michael Jackson to Mother Teresa.

"It was an incredible diversity of passengers. People who were well dressed and people who had very little and spent everything they had on that ticket," Freier said.

TRANSFORMATIONAL

When the first 747 took off from New York on Jan 22, 1970, after a delay due to an engine glitch, it more than doubled plane capacity to 350-400 seats, in turn reshaping airport design.

"It was the aircraft for the people, the one that really delivered the capability to be a mass market," aviation historian Max Kingsley-Jones said.

"It was transformational across all aspects of the industry," the senior consultant at Ascend by Cirium added.

Its birth become the stuff of aviation myth.

Pan Am founder Juan Trippe sought to cut costs by increasing the number of seats. On a fishing trip, he challenged Boeing President William Allen to make something dwarfing the 707.

Allen put legendary engineer Joe Sutter in charge. It took only 28 months for Sutter's team known as "the Incredibles" to develop the 747 before the first flight on Feb. 9, 1969.

Although it eventually became a cash cow, the 747's initial years were riddled with problems and the $1-billion development costs almost bankrupted Boeing, which believed the future of air travel lay in supersonic jets.