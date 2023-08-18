Air travel boom creates crosswinds for air cargo

And shipping is flowing again after congestion sent goods as mundane as jeans and bathtubs into the air during the pandemic.

It's a perfect storm for the roughly $200 billion air cargo industry, which handles a third of global trade by value, industry executives and analysts say.

Looking forward, shippers whose freight bills climbed in 2021, will have more bargaining power in upcoming winter price negotiations, Norwegian cargo analytics firm Xeneta said.

That should ease inflationary pressure on high-value lightweight items from electronics to luxury goods that traditionally go by air. But it is bad news for cargo operators.

"(They) are in for a rough ride. Shippers are spoiled with capacity, but they're not really utilising it because demand is not really there," Xeneta Chief Analyst Peter Sand told Reuters.

The scale of the industry's problems is laid out in filings by Western Global Airlines, which asked a Delaware court for Chapter 11 protection last week.

The Florida-based carrier cited "the unyielding and rapidly mounting macro-economic headwinds that plagued the entire air cargo transportation sector starting in late 2022".

Western Global's fortunes are emblematic of the risks and rewards in the volatile global freight business.

The airline expanded as contract customers including Japan Airlines, once a dominant power in air cargo, stopped operating freighters following its own bankruptcy in 2010 - though it has since announced a limited return to cargo.

Now Western Global has itself fallen victim to the market's swings, despite relying on outsourced US military work.

According to data supplied by Xeneta, it cost around $2.30 to air-freight one kilogram in early August, based on global average spot prices. That is down 35% since the same period of last year and down by more than half from a late-2021 peak nearer $5.

True, rates remain 36% above pre-pandemic levels. But costs of fuel and scarce labour are also up sharply.