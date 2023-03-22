Biman's email server hacked for five days, probe opens

Biman Bangladesh has been unable to retrieve its email server, which was hacked five days ago through the use of ransomware, a type of malware that can take over the control of a computer or a server.

The hackers have demanded a large ransom. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali said a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

The server was attacked with ransomware on Friday, said Biman officials. The hackers demanded a ransom when people tried to log in or open a file on the server.