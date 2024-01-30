How many variants of 737 MAX planes does Boeing make?

The US Federal Aviation Administration barred Boeing from expanding the production of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft last week, after a mid-air cabin panel blowout forced an Alaska Airlines-operated MAX 9 to make an emergency landing.

The FAA launched a formal investigation into the 737 MAX 9, grounding the planes for safety checks and tightening oversight of Boeing itself on Jan 12, after the Alaska Air incident.

The single-aisle 737 MAX, launched in 2011, is Boeing's cash cow and investors keep a close watch on its production and deliveries.

Boeing handed over 387 MAX aircraft in 2023 and had unfulfilled orders for 4,783 MAX jets, according to its website.

The MAX, which is powered by LEAP engines made by a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran, comes in four variants.