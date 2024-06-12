Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 12, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Air Arabia flight makes emergency return to Dhaka airport after drop in cabin pressure

An airport official says the flight declared emergency shortly after takeoff due to a drop in cabin pressure

Air Arabia flight makes emergency return to Dhaka airport after d

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Jun 2024, 12:39 AM

Updated : 12 Jun 2024, 12:39 AM

Related Stories
Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence
Singapore Airlines flight hits severe turbulence
Cyclone Remal: Flights suspended at Ctg, Cox’s Bazar airports
Cyclone Remal: Flights suspended at Ctg, Cox’s Bazar airports
Singapore Airlines plane made 'dramatic drop': passenger
Singapore Airlines plane made 'dramatic drop': passenger
8 held after climate activists breach German airport
8 held after climate activists breach German airport
Read More
WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India
WHO confirms human case of bird flu in India
Hunter Biden found guilty. What comes next?
Hunter Biden found guilty. What comes next?
Italy probing supply chain of fashion brands
Italy probing supply chain of fashion brands
Pakistan keep Super Eight hopes alive
Pakistan keep Super Eight hopes alive
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More