Air Arabia flight makes emergency return to Dhaka airport after drop in cabin pressure

An airport official says the flight declared emergency shortly after takeoff due to a drop in cabin pressure

An Air Arabia flight has returned to Dhaka following an ‘emergency’ caused by a technical issue shortly after takeoff.

It landed safely with 145 passengers and seven crew members approximately an hour after departing Shahjalal International Airport around 5pm on Tuesday, said Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport,

It was parked at Terminal 'B' of the airport, said Kamrul.

He also said flight ABY515, bound for Sharjah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, declared an emergency after takeoff due to a mechanical issue, specifically a drop in cabin pressure.

The airport authorities immediately took emergency measures upon receiving the news, Kamrul said.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight returned from Indian airspace shortly after departure in the evening.

The flight was operated with an approximately 17-year-old Airbus A320-232 series aircraft.