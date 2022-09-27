Dhaka airport advises passengers not to travel with conjunctivitis

However, physicians at the airport could allow passengers to board flights in case of emergency, if travellers have their physician’s prescription, eyedrops and appropriate sunglasses to cover their eyes, according to a notice issued by Group Captain Muhammed Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport administration.

As conjunctivitis is deemed to be extremely contagious, airlines have been refusing to allow patients with an inflamed eye to board flights recently, which has been creating confusion and chaos at the airport.