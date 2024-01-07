US grounds some Boeing MAX planes for safety checks after cabin emergency

Alaska said it was in talks "to determine what, if any, further work is required before these aircraft are returned to service."

The FAA decision is well short of the global grounding of Boeing MAX jets almost five years ago after two crashes that killed nearly 350 people.

Still, it is a blow to Boeing as it tries to recover from back-to-back crises over safety and the pandemic under heavy debt.

The FAA did not rule out further action as a probe began into the apparent structural failure, which left a rectangular hole in an area of fuselage reserved for an optional extra door but which is deactivated on Alaska's aircraft.

The Boeing 737 MAX 9s fitted with a special door replacement "plug" cannot fly until they are inspected and repaired if necessary, the FAA said.

"The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight," FAA chief Mike Whitaker said.

Social media posts of the Alaska Airlines jet showed oxygen masks deployed and a portion of the aircraft's side wall missing.

A section of the fuselage reserved for the optional door had vanished, leaving a neat door-shaped gap. The seat next to the panel, which contained an ordinary window, had been unoccupied.

Emma Vu, a passenger on the Alaska flight, told CNN she awoke to the plane “just falling, and I knew it was not just normal turbulence because the masks came down and that’s when the panic definitely started to set in.”

The extra door is typically installed by low-cost airlines using extra seats that require more paths for evacuation. However, those doors are permanently "plugged," or deactivated, on jets with fewer seats, including those of Alaska Airlines.

The fuselage for Boeing 737s is made by Kansas-based Spirit AeroSystems, which separated from Boeing in 2005. Spirit manufactured and installed the particular plug door that suffered the blowout, a source told Reuters on Saturday. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The FAA did not say what the precise inspection requirements are or detailed inspection intervals.

The MAX 9 represents about 220 of the 1,400 MAX jets delivered so far and most of them have the deactivated door, meaning they are potentially covered by the order.

Boeing said it supported the FAA decision.