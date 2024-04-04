    বাংলা

    India's Vistara could cut flights amid pilot shortage

    Vistara, owned by the Tata group and Singapore Airlines has cancelled more than 125 flights since April 1 after a number of its pilots went on sick leave

    Reuters
    Published : 4 April 2024, 00:45 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2024, 00:45 AM

    The CEO of India's Vistara Airlines told employees at a meeting on Wednesday that it will revise crew rosters and may scale back flights to address ongoing disruption due to a sudden shortage of pilots, two people familiar with the discussions said.

    Vistara, owned by the Tata group and Singapore Airlines has cancelled more than 125 flights since April 1, one of the sources said, after a number of its pilots went on sick leave at the end of March.

    Some of those who went on leave were protesting against a downwards revision to pay ahead of a merger with Tata-owned Air India later this year, amid growing fatigue due to a busy schedule, according to two Vistara pilots.

    However, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said the shortage was mainly triggered by many pilots having reached their flight duty time limit, and not just because of the high amount of sick leave, the two sources said.

    Kannan said the airline will look to take pressure off the pilots and from May onwards there would be "visible results" in rostering. Vistara will also look into scaling back its network but Kannan said that would need to be worked out, one of the sources added.

    Vistara, which operates more than 300 flights a day, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment out of business hours.

    In a statement earlier this week, the airline blamed the cancellations on various reasons including availability of crew. It has deployed its Boeing widebody jets on some domestic routes to minimise disruptions.

    US stocks finished mostly higher Wednesday after a muted session following a mixed bag of economic data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said a cut in interest rates was still not in sight.

    The cancellations and delays forced India's civil aviation ministry to intervene and monitor the situation, while the aviation regulator has sought daily information on flight disruptions.

    RELATED STORIES
    A SpiceJet passenger aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 29, 2023.
    Indian aviation watchdog defers new rules on pilots' rest, duty times
    Announced in January, the rules increased flight crews' weekly rest periods to 48 hours from 36 and cut pilots' night flight duty times to a maximum of 10 hours from 13
    File Photo
    Intern doctors’ strike enters third day
    Several hospitals across Bangladesh are struggling to provide care due to the strike
    Bangladesh hospitals struggle as postgraduate and intern doctors continue strike
    Bangladesh hospitals struggle amid postgrad, intern doctors’ strike
    According to the director of Suhrawardy Hospital, the absence of so many doctors has made it difficult to perform day-to-day activities in the hospital
    People wait to claim refunds after their flights were cancelled, from the Go First airline ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023.
    Bankrupt Indian airline Go First gets two financial bids
    Budget carrier SpiceJet's managing director, Ajay Singh, and Busy Bee Airways have jointly submitted a bid of 16 billion rupees ($193.10 million) for the airline

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin