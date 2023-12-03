Tesla's Cybertruck feels like an SUV; price, lower driving range upset some

"Initial feeling about this vehicle - smooth, drives a lot like my Model X. It is big but not unwieldy," Ohanian said as he live-streamed his first drive of the Cybertruck on social media platform X. He said he'd be the "coolest dad" picking up his kid at school.

Starting at $60,990, the Cybertruck is over 50% more expensive than what CEO Elon Musk had touted in 2019. That may narrow the appeal of the vehicle. Tesla's stock is down over 2% since before the launch.

Among those disappointed is Texas-based financial services executive Christian Cook, who had booked a Cybertruck in 2019 after Musk promised a cheaper pickup that travels farther on a single charge.

"The truck pricing and range is a huge let down," Cook, who drives a Model 3 and told Reuters he had made certain financial decisions based on his plans to buy a Cybertruck. "My respect for Musk has taken a huge hit. My loyalty to Tesla has taken a huge hit."

CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said the steep price tag will lead to customers cancelling reservations and expects Tesla to adjust the pricing based on demand going ahead.

The Cybertruck, made of shiny, bullet-proof stainless steel and inspired from a car-turned-submarine from a James Bond movie, is likely to uplift Tesla's brand that has been dented from steep price cuts to boost demand, according to analysts and branding experts.

"The Cybertruck gets a lot of attention. It brings Tesla back top of mind," said Spencer Imel, a partner at consumer insights firm Langston.

"But we don't see it helping Tesla gain ground in terms of becoming a mass market brand and competing with brands like Ford that are serving the everyday car buyer," he said.